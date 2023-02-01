Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.13. 257,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $232.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

