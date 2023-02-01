Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
