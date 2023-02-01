Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 121,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

