Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,122 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $999,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,300. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

