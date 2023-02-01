Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 744 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $757.98. 24,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,432. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $725.49 and a 200 day moving average of $678.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $830.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.