Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.55 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.33). Approximately 603,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 799% from the average daily volume of 67,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.30).

The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.13. The firm has a market cap of £138.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

