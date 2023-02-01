Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.68 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and $3.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004554 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,773,692 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

