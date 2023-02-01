Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

