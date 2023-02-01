Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading Down 3.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 47,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 426,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

