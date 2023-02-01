Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ARVN opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $81.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

