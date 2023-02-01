ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00217797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05278319 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,792,009.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

