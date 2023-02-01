Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Ashland Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:ASH opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.
Ashland Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
