AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,260 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

