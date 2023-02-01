Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

