Atom Investors LP Has $699,000 Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,138 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.