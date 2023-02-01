Atom Investors LP Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,502 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,008 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ViewRay

ViewRay Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.