Atom Investors LP Increases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Phreesia worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.6 %

PHR stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $2,903,473. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

