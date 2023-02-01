Atom Investors LP Invests $546,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $393.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.67 and a 200-day moving average of $311.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $393.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

