Atom Investors LP Invests $604,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

