Atom Investors LP Lowers Stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Benson Hill worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Stock Up 1.1 %

BHIL stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Activity

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $130.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $149,851.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,572 shares of company stock worth $435,874 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

