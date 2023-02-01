Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.17% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,574 shares of company stock worth $11,147,134. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

AEHR stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $970.21 million, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

