Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.