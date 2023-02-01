Atom Investors LP Sells 10,404 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

