Atom Investors LP Sells 9,676 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 657,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,326,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after buying an additional 400,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 275,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,840 shares of company stock worth $396,210. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

