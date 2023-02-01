AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

T stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.