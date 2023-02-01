Augur Price Reaches $5.80 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00024813 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
