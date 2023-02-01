Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

