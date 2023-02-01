Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.67

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6676 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Aurubis Price Performance

AIAGY opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aurubis from €83.00 ($90.22) to €78.00 ($84.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($81.52) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aurubis from €70.00 ($76.09) to €79.00 ($85.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Featured Stories

