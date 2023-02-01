Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 11.1%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 102,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 93,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Autins Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.92.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

