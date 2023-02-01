Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.52

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 1551522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

