Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $10.61 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $10.61 or 0.00045910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $123.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,235 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,519,950.772074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.85351158 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $127,221,859.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

