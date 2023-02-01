Axie Infinity Hits 1-Day Volume of $133.48 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.93 or 0.00047263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $133.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00215907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,519,951 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,043,121.19555697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.53137157 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $182,943,322.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

