Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 588,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,868. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

