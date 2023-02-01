AXS Investments LLC Sells 455 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE CL opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

