Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 2,516.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 187.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 79,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. 52,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

