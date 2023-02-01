Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.11 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $225.52 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.01368048 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007097 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.24 or 0.01662187 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,548,157.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

