Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 19.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.89% of Baidu worth $361,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Baidu by 154.5% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 774.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 426,337 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 257.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 326,502 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $19.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 4,764,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

