Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 4,860 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

