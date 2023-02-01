Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

IFF opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $143.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.