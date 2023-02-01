Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

