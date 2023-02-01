Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,434.10 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

