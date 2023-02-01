Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

