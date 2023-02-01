Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

NYSE FDS opened at $422.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

