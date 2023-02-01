Banco Santander S.A. Sells 93,029 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,029 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,926,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EWZ opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

