Banco Santander S.A. Takes $6.65 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEI opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.