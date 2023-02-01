Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

