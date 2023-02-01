Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares.
Bancorp of New Jersey Trading Down 7.4 %
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp of New Jersey (BKJ)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.