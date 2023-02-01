Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 0.8 %

ATMP stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

