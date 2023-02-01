Barclays Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

