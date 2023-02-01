Barclays Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.